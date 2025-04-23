SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Scalp Involvement May Drive QOL Impact in Psoriasis

Apr 23, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Feldman SR, Duval-Modeste A, Foulkes A, et al. Moderate to severe scalp psoriasis is associated with severe impact on quality of life: an analysis of patient-reported outcomes in PSORIATYK SCALP, a scalp-specific phase 3b/4 trial with deucravacitinib. Poster and abstract presented at: 2025 AAD Annual Meeting; March 7-11, 2025; Orlando, FL.

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Steven R. Feldman, MD, PhD

    Photo Credit: Steven R. Feldman, MD, PhD

    Professor of Dermatology
    School of Medicine
    Wake Forest University

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

More AAD 2025

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement