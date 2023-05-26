THURSDAY, May 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Schoolchildren are highly motivated to learn basic life support, and regular training consolidates long-term skills, according to a scientific statement published online May 17 in Circulation.

Daniel C. Schroeder, M.D., from the German Armed Forces Central Hospital of Koblenz, and an international group of colleagues conducted a comprehensive literature review on teaching schoolchildren basic life support in order to identify the best practices for providing life support training.

The researchers note that schoolchildren are highly motivated to learn basic life support. For all schoolchildren, the CHECK-CALL-COMPRESS algorithm is recommended. Regardless of age, regular training in basic life support consolidates long-term skills. The first links in the chain of survival can be assessed by young children from age 4 years. By age 10 to 12 years, children can achieve effective chest compression depths and ventilation volumes on manikins. Combined theoretical and practical training is recommended. School teachers can serve as effective instructors of basic life support. By passing basic life skills on to others, schoolchildren can serve as multipliers. For schoolchildren of all ages, age-appropriate social media tools represent a promising approach for teaching.

“Building skills at a young age that are reinforced consistently throughout their years in school has the potential to educate generations of students and their parents on how to respond to cardiac arrest, perform chest compressions and rescue breaths, use an automated external defibrillator and ultimately increase survival,” a coauthor said in a statement.

One author disclosed ties to the medical device industry.

