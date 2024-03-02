Scientific Understanding, Therapies Inadequate for Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy

Photo Credit: Mr. Suphachai Praserdumrongchai

Although idiopathic generalized epilepsies (IGE) make up roughly a fifth of all epilepsies, they remain understudied with an inadequate understanding of the condition. In a study appearing in Neurology, Orrin Devinsky, MD, and colleagues note that there are many misconceptions linked with IGE, including that it has lower morbidity and mortality and that seizures are easily controlled. New evidence shows IGE often is undiagnosed or misdiagnosed with focal epilepsy. Studies have found that IGE can begin in adulthood, and patients can experience both chronic and drug-resistant seizures. Dr. Devinsky and colleagues reviewed emerging neuromodulatory interventions for drug-resistant IGE. They found that IGE is understudied, leaving diagnostic sensitivity and specificity, scientific understanding, and therapies inadequate.