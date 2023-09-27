Scleral Fixation Technique for Multifocal IOLs using Four-Flanged Polypropylene Optics

The following is a summary of “Four-flanged polypropylene optic piercing technique for scleral fixation of multifocal intraocular lens,” published in the September 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Eom et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to evaluate whether a new optic piercing technique with a 6 − 0 polypropylene monofilament could create flanges to facilitate scleral fixation of dislocated one-piece diffractive multifocal intraocular lenses (IOLs).

They penetrated two separate 6 − 0 polypropylenes twice at the opposite peripheral optic of the TECNIS Synergy IOL (Johnson & Johnson Vision). The modulation transfer function (MTF RMS ), measured between + 1.00 and − 4.00 D of defocus, was recorded in the TECNIS Synergy IOL with and without optic piercing during the optical bench study. Two patients had scleral fixation of multifocal IOLs using the four-flanged polypropylene optic piercing technique. Postoperative corrected distance visual acuity (CDVA) was evaluated at 4 m, the uncorrected near visual acuity (UNVA) at 40 cm, and IOL centration.

The results showed no differences in the MTF RMS values measured in the TECNIS Synergy IOL, whether with or without optic piercing, at all defocus levels. In all three case series, the postoperative CDVA at 4 m was 20/20, and the UNVA at 40 cm was J1. Postoperative photos showed satisfactory IOL centration.

They concluded that the four-flanged polypropylene optic piercing technique for multifocal IOL scleral fixation is safe and effective.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03133-7