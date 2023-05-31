The following is a summary of “Topical Intervention of Natural Products Applied in Patients with Pressure Injuries: A Scoping Review,” published in the March 2023 issue of Critical Care by Ouchi, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to map controlled clinical trials investigating topical interventions with natural products applied to patients with pressure injuries (PIs) and explore the existence of phytochemical similarities among these products.

The scoping review followed the guidelines of the JBI Manual for Evidence Synthesis. Controlled trials were searched in the following electronic databases from inception until February 1, 2022: Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, EMBASE, PubMed, SciELO, Science Direct, and Google Scholar. The study included studies involving individuals with PIs treated with topical natural products compared to a control treatment. In addition, studies reporting outcomes related to wound healing or wound reduction were included.

A total of 1,268 records were identified through the search. Six studies met the inclusion criteria and were included in this scoping review. Data were extracted independently using a template instrument from the JBI. They summarized the characteristics of the six included articles, synthesized the outcomes, and compared similar studies. Honey and Plantago major dressings were identified as topical interventions significantly reduced wound size. In addition, the literature suggested that the presence of phenolic compounds in these natural products may contribute to their effect on wound healing.

The findings of the study indicated that natural products have a positive impact on the healing of PIs. However, the number of controlled clinical trials addressing natural products and PIs in the literature must be increased. Further research was needed to explore the potential phytochemical similarities among these products and their therapeutic efficacy in treating PIs.

Source: journals.lww.com/aswcjournal/Fulltext/2023/03000/Topical_Intervention_of_Natural_Products_Applied.13.aspx