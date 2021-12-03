THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Just one day after the first omicron case was reported in the United States, federal officials announced a second case on Thursday, this time in a Minnesota man who had traveled to an Anime convention in New York City in November.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is working on the case with the Minnesota Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The man developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22, sought coronavirus testing on Nov. 24, and has since recovered. He told health authorities he had traveled to New York City to attend an Anime convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19 to 21, the CDC added.

“[The] CDC has been actively monitoring and preparing for this variant,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., said in a statement. “We have been working closely with Minnesota’s Department of Health and will continue to work diligently with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners as we learn more. CDC has expanded its capacity for genomic sequencing over the past nine months, and we have more tools to fight the variant than we had at this time last year, from vaccines to boosters, to the prevention strategies that we know work, including masking in indoor public settings, washing your hands frequently, and physical distancing. These methods work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, no matter the genetic sequence.” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the case was not unexpected. “This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Walz said in a statement. “We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster.”

The infected man is a resident of Hennepin County and was vaccinated, the Minnesota Department of Health said. He was advised to isolate from others.

