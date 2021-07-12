This study states that Secukinumab, a fully human antiinterleukin 17A monoclonal antibody, is efficacious for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS). This study examined the immunogenicity of secukinumab in patients with PsA and AS exposed to secukinumab for up to 52 weeks.

Methods. Antibody bridging assays were used to assess the immunogenicity of secukinumab in patients with PsA [FUTURE 1–3 studies, and AS (MEASURE 1–4 studies)]. Evaluations were at baseline and at weeks 16 (AS only), 24, and 52. Treatment-emergent antidrug antibodies (TE-ADA) were defined as a positive ADA signal in ≥ 1 posttreatment sample in patients negative at baseline. Positive samples were analyzed for drug-neutralizing potential, and effect of TE-ADA on secukinumab pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity-related adverse events (AE), and efficacy through Week 52 were assessed. Results. Of 1414 treated PsA and 1164 treated AS patients with samples available for immunogenicity evaluation, 5 (0.35%) and 8 (0.69%), respectively, developed TE-ADA.

Reference link- https://www.jrheum.org/content/47/4/539