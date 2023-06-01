The following is a summary of “Seizure in geriatric population – An unheeded integer,” published in the April 2023 issue of Primary care by Narayanan, et al.

Epilepsy is highly prevalent among the elderly population, and both age-related epileptogenic disorders and aging increase the risk of seizures in this age group. However, diagnosing seizures in the elderly can be challenging due to the lack of witnesses, non-specific symptoms, and the transient nature of the symptoms. Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to investigate the different presentations and causes of seizure disorders in the elderly.

A total of 125 elderly patients aged ≥60 years, who experienced new-onset seizures, were included in the study. Demographic information, co-morbidities, and clinical presentation of seizures were recorded. Hemograms, liver and renal function tests, random blood sugar, electrolyte levels, and serum calcium levels were analyzed. Computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain, and electroencephalograms (EEGs) were performed.

The majority of seizures occurred in males within the age group of 60-70 years. Generalized tonic-clonic seizures were the most common presentation, followed by focal seizures. The leading causes of seizures in the elderly population were cerebral vascular accidents (strokes), metabolic conditions, and alcohol-related factors. Abnormalities were observed in 49% of CT brain scans, and 73% of patients showed abnormalities in MRI brain scans. EEG abnormalities were found in 17.3% of patients. Temporal lobe infarction was the most common abnormality observed, followed by parieto-temporal and frontal lobe involvement.

Seizures in older people exhibit diverse clinical signs and have various underlying causes. Recognizing the atypical presentations and etiology of seizures in the elderly is crucial for early diagnosis and effective management to prevent complications and improve patient outcomes.

Source: journals.lww.com/jfmpc/Fulltext/2023/04000/Seizure_in_geriatric_population___An_unheeded.9.aspx