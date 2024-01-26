Self-Estimation of Weight Accurate in Emergency Care

THURSDAY, Jan. 25, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Patient self-estimation of weight is accurate in adult emergency care, but all methods have potential limitations to use, according to a review published online in the February issue of The American Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Mike Wells, Ph.D., from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine the performance and suitability of existing weight estimation methods for use in adult emergency care. Ninety-five studies were reviewed, which described 27 different methods of total body weight estimation; the meta-analysis included 42 studies.

The researchers found that based on pooled estimates of accuracy, the most accurate methods were three-dimensional camera estimates, patient self-estimates, the Lorenz method, and family estimates (88.8, 88.7, 77.5, and 75.0 percent, respectively). All methods had significant potential limitations to use in emergency care.

“Many of the methods of weight estimation we reviewed had potential for failure or reduced accuracy during emergency care, and the ideal method for use during emergencies still needs to be determined in future prospective studies,” Wells said in a statement. “The significance of our research lies in its provision of the currently available information on this topic with the aim to offer guidance to clinicians and researchers in this matter of important patient safety.”

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

