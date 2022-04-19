For a study, the researchers sought to determine how laser type and patient variables affected the incidence of IOP rise and iritis following LPI in PACS. Between 2010 and 2018, the electronic medical records of 1485 PACS (2407 eyes) had neodymium-doped yttrium-aluminum-garnet or sequential argon and neodymium-doped yttrium-aluminum-garnet LPI at the University of Pennsylvania were reviewed. The average IOP 30 days before LPI (baseline IOP), post-LPI IOP within 1 hour, laser type, laser energy, and the incidence of new iritis 30 days after the procedure were all gathered. Adjusted for age, sex, surgeon, and history of autoimmune illness, diabetes, and hypertension, multivariate logistic regression with interest correlation was used to analyze characteristics related to post-LPI IOP rise and iritis. IOP elevation and iritis were found to be 9.3% (95% CI: 8.1% -10.5%) and 2.6% (95% CI: 1.9% -3.2%) after LPI, respectively. Self-identified Black race was a risk factor for both IOP elevation [odds ratio (OR): 2.08 compared to White; P=0.002] and iritis (OR: 5.07; P<0.001) in multivariate analysis. An increased likelihood of post-LPI IOP elevation was related to a higher baseline IOP (OR: 1.19; P<0.001). Both post-LPI IOP increase and iritis were not linked with laser type or energy (P>0.11). Regardless of laser type or energy, the incidence of rapid IOP rose, and iritis after preventive LPI was greater in Black individuals. To decrease these risks, enhanced vigilance and medication management before and after the treatment were recommended.

Source:journals.lww.com/glaucomajournal/Fulltext/2022/04000/Self_identified_Black_Race_as_a_Risk_Factor_for.2.aspx