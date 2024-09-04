Semaglutide Does Not Increase Psychiatric Complications in Overweight, Obesity

TUESDAY, Sept. 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Treatment with semaglutide does not increase the risk for developing symptoms of depression or suicidal ideation/behavior among adults with overweight or obesity, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Thomas A. Wadden, Ph.D., from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues examined the psychiatric safety of subcutaneous semaglutide, once weekly, among people without known major psychopathology in a post-hoc analysis of pooled data from the multicenter, phase 3a STEP 1, 2, and 3 trials (3,377 participants) and phase 3b STEP 5 trial (304 participants), which included adults with overweight or obesity.

The researchers found that in the STEP 1, 2, and 3 trials, the mean baseline Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) scores were 2.0 and 1.8 for semaglutide and placebo, respectively, and the mean scores at week 68 were 2.0 and 2.4, respectively. Patients receiving semaglutide versus placebo were less likely to shift to a more severe category of PHQ-9 depression from baseline to week 68 (odds ratio, 0.63). Overall, 1 percent or fewer participants reported suicidal ideation/behavior during treatment based on the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale; no differences were seen between the semaglutide and placebo groups. Results were similar in STEP 5.

“Our new analyses provide assurance that the medication, when taken by individuals who are free of significant mental health concerns, does not increase the risk of depression, suicidal thoughts, or suicidal behavior,” Wadden said in a statement.

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical and weight loss companies, including Novo Nordisk, which manufactures semaglutide and funded the study.

