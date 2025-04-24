SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Semaglutide May Lower Opioid Overdose Risk

Apr 24, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Wang W, et al. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(9):e2435247. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.35247

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

Photo Credit: EurekAlert!

Rong Xu, PhD

Director
Center for Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery

Photo Credit: National Institute on Drug Abuse

Nora D. Volkow, MD

Director
National Institute on Drug Abuse
National Institutes of Health

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement