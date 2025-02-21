Semi-Blunt Dissection for Safer Endoscopic Resection of Gastric SMTs

Photo Credit: Scio21

The following is a summary of “Endoscopic semi-blunt dissection technique is safe and effective for treating gastric submucosal tumors from the muscularis propria,” published in the February 2025 issue of the BMC Gastroenterology by Zhang et al.

Needle knives are the most commonly utilized instruments for the endoscopic resection of gastric submucosal tumors (SMTs), particularly those originating from the muscularis propria. The conventional resection technique involves fully extending the needle-shaped knife head, which facilitates tumor dissection but increases the risk of penetrating the muscularis propria, leading to excessive muscle layer damage. To address this concern, researchers propose a semi-blunt dissection method designed to minimize injury to the muscularis propria while maintaining the efficacy of tumor resection. In this retrospective study, investigators analyzed data from 113 patients who underwent endoscopic resection for gastric SMTs arising from the muscularis propria. Of these, 73 patients underwent the conventional resection method, while 40 patients were treated using the semi-blunt dissection approach.

Baseline characteristics, including age, sex, and tumor location, showed no significant differences between the two groups. However, a key intraoperative variable—the maximum diameter of gastric muscularis propria damage—was significantly larger in the conventional method group compared to the semi-blunt dissection group (1.06 ± 0.48 cm vs. 0.46 ± 0.09 cm, p < 0.001), indicating a clear advantage of the semi-blunt technique in preserving muscle integrity. Despite this difference, no significant variations were observed between the groups in terms of histological diagnosis, postoperative complications, or the percentage of histologically positive resection margins. These findings suggest that the semi-blunt dissection method offers distinct advantages for the endoscopic management of gastric SMTs, particularly by reducing muscularis propria damage, which may contribute to improved postoperative recovery and potentially shorter hospital stays.

By enhancing procedural safety without compromising resection effectiveness, this technique represents a promising refinement in endoscopic tumor management. Further prospective studies are warranted to validate these results and optimize the application of semi-blunt dissection in clinical practice.

Source: bmcgastroenterol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12876-025-03669-6