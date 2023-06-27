The following is a summary of “Are suicide risk scales sensitive to change? A scoping review,” published in the May 2023 issue of Psychiatric Research by Riblet et al.

Frequently, clinician- or self-administered assessments are used to assist in detecting suicide risk and determining the efficacy of interventions. No recent review studies have examined the sensitivity of these instruments to change. Researchers conducted a scoping review to identify change-sensitive suicide risk scales. They searched Medline and the Excerpta Medica Database from their inception to March 17, 2022, for randomized trials, aggregated analyses, quasi-experimental studies, and cohort studies reporting on the sensitivity of suicide risk scales to change.

Researchers evaluated change sensitivity by investigating both internal and external responsiveness. Internal responsiveness assesses whether the scale measures changes in suicide-related symptoms in response to an intervention. In contrast, external responsiveness evaluates whether changes in the scale correspond to changes in suicide risk. They compiled findings from multiple investigations using descriptive analysis. They also determined that 27 of the 38 eligible scales contained items amenable to modification.

However, only seven measures of sensitivity to change based on internal or external responsiveness were investigated. While study results indicated that six scales have internal responsiveness, none of the included studies confirmed external responsiveness. A few suicide risk scales may benefit clinical or research settings because they are internally responsive. However, it is unknown whether score alterations correspond to a change in suicide risk. Future research should verify the external responsiveness of scales utilizing robust metrics, such as suicide mortality.

