Sensory Phenomena and Interoception in Obsessive Compulsive and Tic Disorders

Photo Credit: SIphotography

The following is a summary of “Relationship between sensory phenomena and interoception across the obsessive–compulsive spectrum: a systematic review,” published in the February 2025 issue of BMC Psychiatry by Wilson et al.

Sensory phenomena occur across the obsessive–compulsive spectrum. Altered interoception may contribute, but direct evidence is limited.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to examine sensory phenomena and interoception in obsessive–compulsive and related disorders (OCRDs) and tic disorders as potential maintaining factors

They searched PsycINFO, PubMed, and Scopus from 2007 to April 2024, identifying 65 studies.

The results showed most studies had a low risk of bias but overlap and ambiguity in measuring sensory phenomena and interoception. Higher sensory phenomena correlated with greater symptom severity in several obsessive–compulsive spectrum disorders. Obsessive–compulsive and tic disorder samples showed lower interoceptive accuracy, with mixed findings on interoceptive sensibility. Limited research suggested altered interoception may relate to greater sensory phenomena in these disorders.

Investigators found sensory phenomena across the obsessive–compulsive spectrum. Future research was needed to examine interoceptive abilities and their relationship with sensory phenomena in OCD and tic disorders.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-06441-4