Malignant melanoma would be the most aggressive solid tumor, but if treated early, it might have low morbidity. Targeted therapy and immunotherapy also had expanded treatment options for advanced melanomas and improved prognosis. Melanoma treatment was an ever-changing field. Complete lymph node dissection (CLND) was still being debated in patients with sentinel lymph node (SLN)-positive (SLN+) melanoma. Sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) was a melanoma staging procedure that was routinely recommended for patients with tumor thicknesses ≥1 mm or ≥ 0.8 mm and other risk factors. Because SLN+ patients could receive adjuvant targeted treatment or immunotherapy, it was widely accepted as an important diagnostic and prognostic tool. Since their approval, adjuvant therapies had already taken over the role of CLND. This article discusses sentinel lymph node surgery in cutaneous melanoma.

Source:jddonline.com/articles/critical-review-of-the-sentinel-lymph-node-surgery-in-malignant-melanoma-S1545961622P0510X/