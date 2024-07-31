Sepsis Alert Systems Improve Care in EDs

Photo Credit: Alexskopje

A systematic review in JAMA Network Open reported on the association of sepsis alert systems with patient outcomes in the ED. Analyzing data from 22 studies that included 19,580 patients, the researchers found that sepsis alert systems significantly reduced mortality risk (RR, 0.81; 95% CI, 0.71-0.91) and hospital stay duration (SMD, −0.15; 95% CI, −0.20 to −0.11). The alert systems also improved adherence to sepsis management protocols, including quicker administration of fluids, antibiotics, blood cultures, and lactate measurements. Electronic alerts were particularly effective, reducing mortality (RR, 0.78; 95% CI, 0.67-0.92) and enhancing blood culture compliance (RR, 1.14; 95% CI, 1.03-1.27). The findings underscore the potential of sepsis alert systems to enhance ED responses and improve patient outcomes.