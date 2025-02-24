Sepsis Risk & Mortality Elevated In Multiple Types of Lung Cancer

Photo Credit: Naeblys

Multiple types of lung cancer are independently associated with sepsis risk, according to results published in Scientific Reports. The researchers assessed potential associations between numerous cancer types, sepsis, and 28-day sepsis-related mortality. Using univariable Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis, they identified significant causal relationships between sepsis and genetically predicted lung cancer (OR, 1.17; 95% CI, 1.08–1.26; adjusted P=0.001), squamous cell lung carcinoma (OR, 1.10, 95% CI, 1.02–1.18; adjusted P=0.042), lung adenocarcinoma (OR, 1.12; 95% CI, 1.03–1.21; adjusted P=0.032), and small cell lung carcinoma (OR=1.07; 95% CI, 1.02–1.12; adjusted P=0.031). Subsequent multivariable MR analysis showed that these three types of lung cancer were independently associated with sepsis risk. Additionally, the researchers observed a causal relationship between lung cancer and 28-day sepsis mortality. The findings emphasize “the importance of clinicians paying closer attention to the risk for subsequent infections and sepsis in [patients with lung cancer], which may help reduce the incidence and mortality of sepsis in this population,” the researchers wrote.