Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Anesthesiology for September 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Hospital Admissions Not Related to COVID-19 Fell in Early 2020

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Non-COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased considerably with the onset of COVID-19, with declines generally similar across patient demographic subgroups from February to April 2020, according to a report published online Sept. 24 in Health Affairs.

No Race Difference Found in COVID-19 Mortality Rates at Same Medical Center

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For admitted COVID-19 patients presenting to the same urban medical center, risk-adjusted outcomes were no worse for non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic patients versus non-Hispanic White patients, according to a study published online Sept. 25 in JAMA Network Open.

New FDA Applications for Opioids Often Based on Short Trials

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — New drug applications (NDAs) for prescription opioids for pain have been based on pivotal trials of short or intermediate duration, often in narrowly defined pain populations, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Private Health Plans Pay Hospitals 247 Percent of Medicare

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During 2018, prices paid to hospitals by privately insured patients averaged 247 percent of what Medicare would have paid, according to a study from the RAND Corporation.

Time to Decannulation Shorter if Based on Suctioning Frequency

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A protocol based on suctioning frequency plus continuous high-flow oxygen therapy results in a shorter time to decannulation among conscious, critically ill patients with a tracheostomy tube, according to a study published in the Sept. 10 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

