Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Geriatrics for September 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

COVID-19-Related Hospital Death Up With Psychiatric Diagnosis

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with any prior psychiatric diagnosis have an increased risk for COVID-19-related hospital death, according to a research letter published online Sept. 30 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Hospital Admissions Not Related to COVID-19 Fell in Early 2020

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Non-COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased considerably with the onset of COVID-19, with declines generally similar across patient demographic subgroups from February to April 2020, according to a report published online Sept. 24 in Health Affairs.

Abstract/Full Text

Disparities in CVD Burden Increasing Between Richest, Poorer

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There are substantial and increasing disparities in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) among the highest-resource group and the remainder of the U.S. population, according to a study published online Sept. 25 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Proton Pump Inhibitor Use Linked to Increased T2DM Risk

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Regular use of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) is associated with an increased risk for type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in Gut.

Abstract/Full Text

Lockdown Tied to Worsening of Musculoskeletal Conditions

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Early stages of the U.K. COVID-19 lockdown had negative consequences for people with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a letter to the editor published online Sept. 22 in Rheumatology: Advances in Practice.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

New FDA Applications for Opioids Often Based on Short Trials

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — New drug applications (NDAs) for prescription opioids for pain have been based on pivotal trials of short or intermediate duration, often in narrowly defined pain populations, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Private Health Plans Pay Hospitals 247 Percent of Medicare

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During 2018, prices paid to hospitals by privately insured patients averaged 247 percent of what Medicare would have paid, according to a study from the RAND Corporation.

More Information

Hydroxychloroquine Tied to Heart Problems Prior to Pandemic

MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Real-world, pre-COVID-19 adverse events data show hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and chloroquine (CQ) are associated with cardiovascular adverse events (CVAEs), according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

Abstract/Full Text

HRRP Tied to Decrease in 30-Day Readmission Rates for COPD

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), implementation of the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) is associated with a reduction in 30-day readmissions but may increase mortality, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Guidelines Updated for Managing Dyslipidemia to Cut CVD Risk

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a synopsis of the 2020 updated clinical practice guideline from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, published online Sept. 22 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, recommendations are presented for the management of dyslipidemia to reduce cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk.

Clinical Practice Guideline Synopsis

Evidence Review (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Cognition-Enhancing Supplements May Contain Unapproved Drugs

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Supplements marketed to improve memory and cognitive function frequently contain unapproved drugs, often at supratherapeutic dosages, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in Neurology: Clinical Practice.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Acute Kidney Injury Ups Risk for Death in COVID-19 Patients

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Acute kidney injury (AKI) in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is associated with a significantly higher risk for in-hospital death, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases.

Abstract/Full Text

COVID-19 Risk in Assisted Living Similar to Nursing Homes

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Individual-level risk factors associated with an increased risk for COVID-19 in assisted living (AL) facilities are the same as those seen in nursing homes, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Heavy Sugar-Sweetened Drink Intake Decreasing Overall in U.S.

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Overall, heavy sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) intake is declining among adults and children, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

As Flu Season Approaches, Clinicians Brace for Potential ‘Twindemic’

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Flu shots may be more important than ever this year, as COVID-19 presents new challenges for clinicians and communities this flu season. HD Live! spoke with Nadia Eltaki, M.D., director of clinical operations at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., to discuss how clinicians can potentially lessen the potential for an overlapping superinfection, or “twindemic.”

More Information

Metformin May Slow Cognitive Decline in Seniors With T2DM

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For older adults with type 2 diabetes, cognitive decline is slower and dementia risk reduced for those receiving metformin, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in Diabetes Care.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

USPSTF Finds Evidence Lacking for Vitamin D Screening

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes that the current evidence is inadequate to recommend screening for vitamin D deficiency in asymptomatic adults. This finding forms the basis of a draft recommendation statement published online Sept. 22 by the USPSTF.

Draft Evidence Review

Draft Recommendation Statement

Comment on Recommendation Statement

Loneliness a Risk Factor for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Loneliness is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in Diabetologia.

Abstract/Full Text

Rates of Recurrent MI Declined Among U.S. Women and Men

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 2008 to 2017, there were decreases in the rates of recurrent myocardial infarction (MI), recurrent coronary heart disease (CHD) events, heart failure hospitalization, and all-cause mortality in both men and women, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in Circulation.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes Tied to Later Atherosclerotic CVD

TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Adverse pregnancy outcomes (APOs), particularly hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and low birth weight, may be risk factors for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) in older women, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in JAMA Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Impact of Psoriasis Explored for Hospital Outcomes of Acute MI

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Myocardial infarction (MI) events may occur earlier in life in patients with psoriasis, which in turn may affect hospital outcomes, according to a study published online Sept. 11 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Inverted U-Shaped Link Seen for Sleep Duration, Cognitive Decline

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is an inverted U-shaped association between sleep duration and global cognitive decline, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Hostility Predicts Mortality in Acute Coronary Syndrome

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS), hostility predicts all-cause mortality but not recurrence, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in the European Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Older Adults Experiencing More Loneliness During Pandemic

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Older adults are feeling more isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published online Sept. 14 based on the results of the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging.

More Information

Lifestyle Changes May Aid Cognitive Abilities

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Improvements in lifestyle risk factors for dementia can lead to short-term improvements in cognition among community-dwelling adults experiencing cognitive decline, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Elderly Social Isolation, Loneliness in COVID-19 May Lead to Cognitive Decline

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Social isolation and loneliness can increase the risk for cognitive decline in seniors, according to Carla Perissinotto, M.D., geriatrician and associate chief for geriatrics clinical programs at the University of California in San Francisco, who recently spoke with HD Live! about the current challenges facing seniors in assisted living or nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Information

Consensus Study Report

Transient Orthostatic Hypotension Common in Parkinson Disease

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Transient orthostatic hypotension (tOH) is common in Parkinson disease (PD), according to a study published online Sept. 16 in Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Tied to Worse Bone Health

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — History of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is independently associated with a higher risk for confirmed vertebral fracture, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Low-to-Moderate Drinking May Protect Cognition During Aging

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Low-to-moderate alcohol consumption may be associated with better global cognition scores among middle-aged and older adults, according to a study recently published in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Handgrip Strength May Help Predict Risk for Type 2 Diabetes

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Handgrip strength (HGS) is independently associated with the risk for type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in the Annals of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Depression Worsens Over Time in Caregivers of Partners With Dementia

MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Depressive symptoms worsen over time for older caregivers of partners or spouses who are newly diagnosed with dementia, according to a study published online Aug. 29 in the Journal of Applied Gerontology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Pneumothorax Reported as Complication of COVID-19

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Pneumothorax is being reported as a complication of COVID-19, and has higher incidence among men and lower survival among older patients, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the European Respiratory Journal.

Abstract/Full Text

Widespread Avoidance of Medical Care Found Due to COVID-19 Concerns

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There was widespread reporting of avoidance of medical care due to COVID-19-related concerns in June 2020, according to research published in the Sept. 11 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

NAMS Updates Guidance for Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a position statement from the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), published in the September issue of Menopause, updated recommendations are presented for the treatment of genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM).

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Controlled BP Down Among U.S. Adults With HTN After 2013–2014

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of controlled blood pressure (BP) among U.S. adults with hypertension increased from 1999-2000 to 2007-2008 then decreased after 2013 to 2014, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial 1

Editorial 2

Poverty-Stricken Adults More Likely to be Calcium-, Vitamin D-Deficient

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Adequate calcium and vitamin D intake in older Americans is greatly influenced by ethnicity, sex, household income, and food security, according to a study recently published in PLOS ONE.

Abstract/Full Text

Median of 36 Days Found From COVID-19 Symptom Onset to Viral Clearance

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The median time from COVID-19 symptom onset to viral clearance is 36 days, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in BMJ Open.

Abstract/Full Text

USPSTF: Evidence Lacking for Screening Elders for Hearing Loss

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes that current evidence is inadequate for assessing the balance of benefits and harms of hearing loss screening for older adults. This finding forms the basis of a draft recommendation statement published online Sept. 8 by the USPSTF.

Draft Evidence Review

Draft Recommendation Statement

Comment on Recommendation Statement

AKI Common in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and is associated with increased in-hospital mortality, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Abstract/Full Text

Anticholinergic Meds May Raise Risk for Cognitive Decline

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Anticholinergic medications (aCH) are associated with an increased risk for incident mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and cognitive decline in older adults, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Severe Hypoglycemia May Up Fall Risk in Older Adults With T2DM

FRIDAY, Sept. 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Severe hypoglycemia is associated with a substantially higher risk for falls among community-dwelling adults with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the September issue of Diabetes Care.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Invasive Treatment Tied to Better Outcomes in Elderly With NSTEMI

THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Invasive management is beneficial for patients with non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) aged 80 years or older, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Dementia May Contribute to More Deaths Than Previously Thought

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. mortality burden associated with dementia may be underestimated by vital statistics, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in JAMA Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text

VA/DoD Issue Guideline for Diagnosis, Management of HTN

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a synopsis of the 2020 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs/U.S. Department of Defense clinical practice guideline, published online Sept. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of hypertension.

Clinical Practice Guideline

Review (subscription or payment may be required)

Consensus Statements Issued for Adult Cochlear Implantation

TUESDAY, Sept. 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Consensus statements have been developed for cochlear implantation among adults with sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL); the systematic review and accompanying consensus statements were published online Aug. 27 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2020 ScoutNews, LLC. All rights reserved.

