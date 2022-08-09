TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD), higher serum aldosterone concentrations are associated with an increased risk for disease progression, regardless of concomitant diabetes, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in the European Heart Journal.

Ashish Verma, M.D., from Boston University School of Medicine, and colleagues examined the association between serum aldosterone concentrations and CKD among 3,680 participants from the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort.

The researchers found that higher aldosterone concentrations at baseline were associated with lower estimated glomerular filtration rate, lower serum potassium, greater urinary potassium, and protein excretion. A total of 1,412 participants developed CKD progression during a median follow-up of 9.6 years. Each doubling of serum aldosterone was associated with a significantly increased risk for CKD progression in adjusted models (hazard ratio, 1.11). The risk for CKD progression was increased 45 percent for individuals with the highest versus the lowest quartile of serum aldosterone (hazard ratio, 1.45). The risk for CKD progression was similar, irrespective of concomitant diabetes.

“These findings are important as they suggest that higher concentrations of aldosterone may play a role in CKD progression and cardiovascular disease in patients with CKD,” Verma said in a statement. “This study provides evidence for the mechanism by which mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists could delay CKD progression and supports investigating their value in patients without diabetes.”

Two authors disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

