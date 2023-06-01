The following is a summary of “Serum chemokine CC-motif ligand 17 is a predictive marker of severe COVID-19 in hemodialysis patients: A retrospective observational study,” published in the April 2023 issue of Nephrology by Beppu, et al.

Patients undergoing maintenance hemodialysis (HD) are at a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Due to limited resources for inpatient COVID-19 treatment for HD patients, it is crucial to identify those at high risk for severe disease. Previous studies have identified chemokine CC-motif ligand 17 (CCL17) as a predictive marker for severe COVID-19 in mild to moderate cases. However, the validity of CCL17 as a predictor in HD patients remains unknown.

The retrospective observational study included 107 HD patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 upon hospitalization (mean age 70.1 ± 15.1 years; 71.0% male). Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) and logistic regression analyses were conducted to assess the predictive validity of various indices for severe COVID-19.

Among the hospitalized patients, 32 developed severe COVID-19. Serum CCL17 levels measured at admission demonstrated a higher area under the curve value (0.818) than other indicators, such as lactate dehydrogenase and C-reactive protein, in predicting severe COVID-19. The optimal cut-off value for CCL17 was determined to be 150.5 pg/mL.

Multivariate logistic analysis revealed a significant association between CCL17 (above 150.5 pg/mL) and severe COVID-19 (Odds ratio 0.063, 95% CI 0.017-0.227, P < .001) even after adjusting for covariates. Adding CCL17 to a model that included vaccination status, albumin, blood urea nitrogen, C-reacting protein, and lactate dehydrogenase significantly improved the classification performance for severe COVID-19, as demonstrated by net reclassification (1.16, 95% CI: 0.82-1.50, P < .001) and integrated discrimination (0.18, 95% CI: 0.09-0.26, P< .001) improvement.

In HD patients with mild or moderate COVID-19, elevated levels of CCL17 serve as a predictive marker for the development of severe disease. Monitoring CCL17 levels can help identify HD patients who are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and require closer monitoring and intervention.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/nep.14151