Serum cholesterol levels and Parkinson’s disease: a detailed investigation in Turkish population.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) involves the progressive loss of dopaminergic neurons and the accumulation of α-synuclein. Elevated cholesterol levels may exacerbate α-synuclein aggregation, potentially contributing to PD. This study investigates the link between lipid profiles and PD severity, as well as cognitive functions in patients, aiming to inform pathogenesis and management strategies.

Data from 250 PD patients and 100 healthy controls were analyzed. Serum cholesterol levels were compared with disease severity using Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) and modified Hoehn & Yahr Rating Scale (mH&Y). Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) assessed cognitive functions.

Of the participants, 45.4% were female, 54.6% male, with a mean age of 69.09 ± 11.13 years. Mean UPDRS score was 52.34 ± 26.32, mH&Y was 2.28 ± 0.91. Patients had significantly higher HDL levels (47.92 ± 11.63) than controls (45.40 ± 13.89) ( = 0.024). HDL levels were significantly higher in patients with cognitive impairment than in patients with cognitive normal ( = 0.004). On the contrary, triglyceride levels were significantly lower in those with cognitive impairment compared to those with cognitively normal ( = 0.005). Multivariate logistic regression showed being male associated with 3.796 times higher risk of illness, and HDL is associated with 1.030 times increased illness risk.

High HDL levels and male gender particularly increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, HDL and triglyceride levels affect the cognition of PD patients. Further studies on the impact of cholesterol metabolism on the pathogenesis of PD could contribute to identifying effective treatment targets.



