Serum Levels of CCL2, CCL3, and IL-29 Post Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccination

The following is a summary of “Evaluation of the serum levels of CCL2, CCL3, and IL-29 after first and second administrations of the COVID-19 vaccine (Oxford–AstraZeneca) levels of CCL2, CCL3, and IL-29 after COVID-19 vaccine,” published in the January 2024 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Bagheri-Hosseinabadi et al.

In this investigation, researchers study the crucial role of chemokines and cytokines in orchestrating a robust antiviral response, a phenomenon well-established by previous studies. The vaccination process triggers an inflammatory response within the recipient, marked by immune cells’ production of inflammatory molecules. The efficacy of the acquired immune system is intricately linked to the extent and quality of chemokine and cytokine production and expression by immune cells. Notably, these signaling molecules are pivotal in bolstering the innate immune response against COVID-19. They focused on evaluating the serum levels of specific chemokines, CCL2 and CCL3, and interleukin-29 (IL-29) in individuals who received the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

For this study, the study group selected a cohort of 40 subjects who underwent vaccination with the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Blood samples were meticulously collected at three distinct time points: before the initial vaccine injection, 3–5 days post the first dose, and 3–5 days after the second vaccination. The serum levels of CCL2, CCL3, and IL-29 were quantified using the ELISA technique.

Their findings illuminated a compelling outcome, showcasing a significant elevation in the serum levels of CCL2, CCL3, and IL-29 following the first and second vaccine doses, starkly contrasting levels observed before vaccine administration. Notably, the levels of these mediators exhibited a further surge after the second vaccine dose compared to the initial administration.

In conclusion, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine emerges as a potent inducer of inflammatory chemokines (CCL2 and CCL3) alongside the elicitation of protective interferon lambda (IL-29). This nuanced understanding sheds light on the intricate immunological dynamics spurred by the vaccine, underscoring its potential to fortify the immune landscape against COVID-19.

