Serum Levels of Matrix Metalloproteinase-7 and Osteopontin as Biomarkers for Biliary Atresia

The following is a summary of “Matrix Metalloproteinase-7 and Osteopontin Serum Levels as Biomarkers for Biliary Atresia,” published in the July 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Aldeiri, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the diagnostic accuracy and prognostic value of matrix metallopeptidase-7 (MMP-7) and osteopontin (OPN) in biliary atresia (BA), a condition characterized by fibrosis in the bile ducts, in a Western BA study.

The study evaluated the diagnostic value of serum MMP-7 and OPN levels by comparing infants with BA to age-matched cholestatic controls. Prognostic value was assessed based on subsequent clearance of jaundice (COJ) and the need for liver transplantation (LT).

Serum samples from 32 BA patients and 27 controls were analyzed. Median MMP-7 levels were significantly higher in BA patients compared to controls (96.4 vs. 35 ng/mL; P < 0.0001), with an optimal cut-off value of 69 ng/mL. The sensitivity and specificity of MMP-7 in diagnosing BA were 68% and 93%, respectively, with a negative predictive value (NPV) of 71%. Similarly, median OPN levels were higher in BA patients compared to controls (1,952 vs. 1,457 ng/mL; P = 0.0001), with an optimal cut-off value of 1,611 ng/mL. The sensitivity and specificity of OPN in diagnosing BA were 84% and 78%, respectively, with a NPV of 81%. MMP-7 levels positively correlated with the Ishak liver fibrosis score (r = 0.27, P = 0.04). However, neither MMP-7 nor OPN levels were predictive of COJ or the need for LT.

MMP-7 and OPN may have some contributory value in the diagnosis of BA, but they are still far from being considered the “gold standard.” More prospective data and collaborative multi-centre initiatives are needed to further evaluate their diagnostic and prognostic potential in BA.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/07000/Matrix_Metalloproteinase_7_and_Osteopontin_Serum.15.aspx