The kidneys filter waste items effectively while keeping serum proteins in circulation. However, a variety of disorders impair this barrier function, resulting in serum protein spilling into the urine (proteinuria). Some glomerular filtration research suggested that tubules are physiologically exposed to nephrotic-range protein levels. As a result, whether serum components may directly harm the downstream tubular parts of the kidney, leading to inflammation and fibrosis, is debatable.

Because animal models cannot directly assess the effect of serum components on tubules, researchers examined the effects of serum protein exposure in human kidney tubule neurophysiologic systems and used orthogonal epigenomic techniques. Serum, but not its primary protein component albumin, caused tubular damage and proinflammatory cytokine release. A study of the epigenomes of serum-injured tubules and undamaged kidney tissue revealed classic stress-inducible regulation of injury-induced genes. An independent cohort of patients with proteinuric renal illness showed similar transcriptional alterations in microdissected tubulointerstitium. The findings showed that serum proteins have a causal role in tubular damage and uncover regulatory mechanisms as well as potential intervention avenues.

