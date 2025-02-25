Serum Protein Levels Predict Recurrence Risk in CRSwNP

Photo Credit: Silver Place

Increased levels of serum eosinophil cationic protein (ECP) and total immunoglobulin E (TIgE) represent good predictors of recurrence risk following endoscopic sinus surgery in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), according to results published in Frontiers in Surgery. The researchers examined the association between the likelihood of surgical recurrence and serum ECP and TIgE levels in 166 cases of CRSwNP treated with surgery and 60 cases of chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps (CRSsNP). Patients with CRSwNP experienced higher serum levels of ECP (P<0.001) and TIgE (P<0.001) compared with patients with CRSsNP. In univariate analysis, neutrophil and lymphocyte ratios, Lund-Kennedy, Lund-Mackay, Sino-Nasal Outcome Test -22, olfactory function scores, and postoperative recurrence significantly correlated with serum ECP and TIgE. Higher serum TIgE (P<0.001) and ECP (P<0.001) were identified in the group with disease recurrence. In multivariate analysis, serum ECP and TIgE were independent risk factors for CRSwNP recurrence and were predictive of postoperative recurrence risk in CRSwNP (P<0.05).