SES Linked to Mental Health Disorders in Patients With Psoriasis & SOC

Photo Credit: Andrey Popov

Lower socioeconomic status is associated with a higher prevalence of mood and anxiety disorders among patients with psoriasis who have skin of color, according to a cross-sectional study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. Rebecca K. Yamamoto and colleagues used data from the 2011 to 2020 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey to identify 10,690,872 patients with psoriasis, of whom 11.77% had skin of color. Among these patients, 6.11% had mood/affective disorders, and 13.14% had anxiety disorders. After adjusting for demographics and comorbidities, multivariable regression analysis revealed that patients with SOC from middle- and high-income households were significantly less likely to experience mood/affective disorders compared with those from very low-income households (middle-income OR, 0.305; P=0.041; high-income OR, 0.269; P=0.008). Similarly, patients from low- and high-income households had lower odds of anxiety disorders compared with those from very low-income households (low-income OR, 0.383; P=0.002; high-income OR, 0.380; P=0.020).