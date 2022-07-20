Weight at birth, mode of delivery, age, and BMI for age Z score were meaningfully associated with lung function in children with asthma, according to a study published in the Journal of Asthma. Researchers analyzed risk factors affecting lung function in children with asthma based on clinical data. Newly diagnosed patients with asthma admitted to a hospital’s respiratory department during July 2020-June 2021 were included. Among them, 60% were found to have normal lung function. Weight at birth was positively associated with FEV1/FEV1predicted. Age was negatively associated with FVC/FVC predicted, FEV1/FEV1predicted, and FEV1%/FEV1%predicted. BMI for age Z score and cesarean delivery were positively linked with FVC/FVC predicted. Children aged 6 or older and those with cough variant asthma were at risk for abnormal lung function, based on multivariate logistic regression analysis.