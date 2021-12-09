Pregnant women are not included in studies testing the safety and efficacy of presently available vaccinations for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). There is no data to advise on vaccination safety and the possibility for neonatal passive immunity.

In the third trimester of pregnancy, a 34-year-old multigravid patient working in health care got the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccination for SARS-CoV-2. At term, an uncomplicated spontaneous vaginal birth of a female newborn with Apgar scores of 9 and 9 took place. SARS-CoV-2–specific antibodies were found in the patient’s blood and newborn cord blood.

Antibodies were found in both the patient and the infant at a titer of 1:25,600. After immunization in the third trimester of pregnancy, transplacental antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 were found.

