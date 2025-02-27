Severe Asthma Significantly Impairs Patients’ Ability to Work

Photo Credit: Liubomyr Vorona

Physical, occupational, psychological, and social support are necessary to address employment obstacles in severe asthma, according to results published in BMC Pulmonary Medicine. Gareth Walters, MD, and colleagues interviewed patients with severe asthma to determine how biopsychosocial and cultural factors impact employment. The researchers identified four themes: impact of asthma control on work, the psychological burden of living with severe asthma, costs and benefits of employment, and patient adaptations and strategies to remain employed. The results highlight the potential impact of multiple layers of support for patients with severe asthma, including policy changes to address work-related challenges and improve patients’ ability to work. “The impact of work impairment extends beyond the person and has far-reaching effects on employers, co-workers and the society, contributing significantly to the overall burden of asthma,” Dr. Walters and colleagues wrote. “Additionally, there is a need for greater public awareness and education about [severe asthma] to minimize patient distress in the work settings.”