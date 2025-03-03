Severe Burden and Psychosocial Impact of Cluster Headaches

Photo Credit: Pornpak

The following is a summary of “Headache Phenotype and the Psychosocial Burden of Cluster Headaches: An Analysis of Patients Prior to Hospitalization,” published in the February 2025 issue of Pain and Therapy by Göbel et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the headache phenotype, symptoms, and psychological impact in patients admitted to a tertiary headache center for cluster headache in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

They analyzed 207 patients with cluster headaches admitted to the Kiel Headache Center in Germany, during 2018, 2019, and 2020 and investigated the phenotype and psychosocial impact of cluster headaches using standardized methods. Data were obtained from the Kiel Headache Questionnaire, the Migraine Disability Assessment (MIDAS) questionnaire, and the World Health Organization (WHO) Disability Assessment Schedule (WHODAS 2.0).

The results showed that most patients had a chronic disease course, with 71.5% experiencing symptoms for over 5 years. Cluster headache attacks occurred in 98.6% of patients with strong to very strong pain intensity, and over 78% had 3 or more attacks daily. Nighttime attacks caused severe sleep disturbances, exhaustion, low energy, and work incapacity. Persistent pain contributed to work incapacity in 31.4% of patients. A total of 94.7% had a MIDAS score of grade 4. The WHODAS 2.0 showed that 92.7% had severe health and functional limitations. Psychological symptoms and psychosocial impact were significant, with over 40% experiencing suicidal ideation. The severe illness affected professional, social, and family life, causing immense suffering.

Investigators concluded that patients with cluster headaches experienced a severe symptom complex extending beyond diagnostic criteria, necessitating careful consideration of the psychosocial impact.

