Between 2015 and 2019, the number of congenital syphilis (CS) cases in the United States increased by 291%. A subset of affected fetuses/infants was born with severe clinical illness, even though most affected fetuses/infants were stillborn or asymptomatic. Researchers described a series of severe CS episodes in the newborn critical care unit. Retrospective review of CS infants admitted to the Duke Intensive Care Nursery between June 2016 and February 2020. Birth weight, gestational age, medications, procedures, diagnoses, laboratory data, and outcomes were all recorded. Birth depression, hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), disseminated intravascular coagulopathy, and persistent pulmonary hypertension (PPHN) were severe symptoms. About 7 infants with CS were identified, with 5 having severe symptoms. 35.1 weeks was the median gestational age (range: 29–37 weeks, median: 35 weeks). All of the babies had to be intubated at birth, and 2 of them needed chest compressions and epinephrine in the delivery room. Unfortunately, 1 died in the delivery room due to hydrops fetalis. HIE, severe PPHN, hepatitis, and seizures were found in all 4 surviving infants. All of the babies tested positive for rapid plasma reagin and were given penicillin G. 3 of the 5 infants had pending maternal rapid plasma reagin at delivery, which later returned positive; 2 were positive during pregnancy but were not treated. The results of the other infectious tests were negative. Around 3 babies made it to discharge. CS WAS linked to HIE, PPHN, and disseminated intravascular coagulopathy in afflicted newborns. Therefore, clinicians should have a high index of suspicion and consider CS as a possible diagnosis. The study also emphasized the significance of proper treatment and screening during the third trimester and at delivery for cases that have been detected.

Source:journals.lww.com/pidj/Fulltext/2022/04000/Severe_Congenital_Syphilis_in_the_Neonatal.21.aspx