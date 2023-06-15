The following is a summary of “Failing categorization of severe COVID-19 ARDS into ventilatory subphenotypes studied via the clinical-histopathologic relationship,” published in the AUGUST 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Colombo, et al.

The current categorization of severe COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome (CARDS) into subphenotypes lacks consideration for the trajectories of respiratory mechanoelastic features and histopathologic patterns. For a study, researchers sought to assess the correlation between mechanoelastic ventilatory features and lung histopathologic findings in critically ill patients who died due to CARDS.

Mechanically ventilated patients with severe CARDS, who had daily ventilatory data, were included in the study. The histopathologic assessment was conducted through a full autopsy of deceased patients. Patients were divided into two groups based on the median worst respiratory system compliance during their ICU stay (CrsICU).

A total of 87 patients were admitted to the ICU and had daily ventilatory data. Among them, 51 patients (58.6%) died in the ICU, and 41 (80.4%) underwent full autopsy and were included in the clinical-histopathological correlation analysis. There were no significant differences in respiratory system compliance at ICU admission and its trajectory between survivors and non-survivors. The median CrsICU in deceased patients was 22.9 ml/cmH2O. A negative correlation was observed between CrsICU and late-proliferative diffuse alveolar damage (DAD) (r = -0.381, P = 0.026).

Late proliferative DAD was more extensive (P = 0.042), and the probability of ICU stay was higher (P = 0.004) in the “low” CrsICU group compared to the “high” CrsICU group. Cluster analysis further supported the findings.

In critically ill mechanically ventilated patients, worsening respiratory system compliance correlated with the transition from early damage to late fibroproliferative patterns in non-survivors of CARDS. Categorizing CARDS into ventilatory subphenotypes based on mechanoelastic properties at ICU admission did not fully account for the complex histopathologic features involved.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00171-3/fulltext