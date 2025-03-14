Severe Obesity Increased in Recent Decade

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Denis Novikov

The number of US adults with severe obesity increased from 2013 to 2023, according to a research letter published in JAMA. The study authors used data from 41,449 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (from 2013 to 2014, and August 2021 to August 2023) to examine the prevalence of obesity in the US. Among adults, obesity did not change in any sex or age group except in adults aged 40 to 59 years (overall prevalence, 40.3%). In addition, severe obesity increased annually by an average of 0.23 percentage points to 9.4%. Women and adults aged 40 to 59 years experienced increases in severe obesity. From August 2021 to August 2023, the prevalence of high waist circumference was 57.6%.