Severe Risk in HM Posed by Community‐Acquired Respiratory Viral Infections

Photo Credit: Prostock-Studio

Community‐acquired respiratory viral infections (CARV) pose severe risk for patients with hematological malignancies (HM), particularly those undergoing active treatment, according to a recent study published by the American Journal of Hematology. Livio Pagano, MD, and colleagues analyzed data from the EPICOVIDEHA‐EPIFLUEHA registry, focusing on 1,312 patients with HM diagnosed with CARV during the 2023–2024 autumn-winter season. Of these, 59.5% required hospitalization, with 13.5% needing ICU admission. The overall mortality rate was 10.6%, varying by virus: parainfluenza (21.3%), influenza (8.8%), metapneumovirus (7.1%), RSV (5.9%), or SARS‐CoV‐2 (5.0%). Poor outcomes were significantly associated with smoking history, severe lymphopenia, secondary bacterial infections, and ICU admission. “The high rates of hospitalization and mortality stress the need for better prevention, early diagnosis, and targeted therapies,” the study authors concluded. “Given the severe outcomes with certain viruses like parainfluenza, tailored strategies are crucial to improving patient outcomes in future CARV seasons.”