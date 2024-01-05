Sex and Race/Ethnicity Differences in Knee and MJOA

The following is a summary of “Features of Knee and Multijoint Osteoarthritis by Sex and Race and Ethnicity: A Preliminary Analysis in the Johnston County Health Study,” published in the January 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Novin et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective population-based study to dissect knee and multijoint osteoarthritis (knee osteoarthritis (KOA) and multijoint osteoarthritis (MJOA)) patterns and compare features across sex and race/ethnicity.

They categorized 544 participants enrolled in the Johnston County Health Study (JoCoHS) as of January 2023 based on radiographic and symptomatic KOA and MJOA phenotypes. Frequencies were compared by sex, race, and ethnicity. Symptoms were evaluated using the Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS) and pain, aching, and stiffness (PAS) scores at various joints. Adjusted estimates (OR or MR and 95% CI) were generated for age, BMI (kg/m2), and education.

The results showed that in MJOA-6 (≥ 3 affected lower extremity joints), men exhibited twice the odds, while no notable distinctions in MJOA phenotypes were evident based on race and ethnicity. Women had a 50% higher likelihood of KOA or various KOA features and reported notably poorer KOOS Symptom scores (MR 1.25). Black participants displayed elevated odds of more severe KOA (OR 1.47), subchondral sclerosis (OR 2.06), and medial tibial osteophytes (OR 1.50). Their reported KOOS Symptoms were worse than White participants (MR 1.18). While not statistically significant, Hispanic participants (vs. non-Hispanic) showed lower odds of radiographic changes but reported more severe symptoms.

Investigators concluded that JoCoHS revealed sex and racial differences in MJOA features, pain, and symptoms, urging diverse OA research.

Source: jrheum.org/content/51/1/75