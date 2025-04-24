Social Card Image one
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Sex-Based Differences Discovered in ILD Pre-Lung Biopsy

Apr 24, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Reinhard J, et al. Sci Rep. 2025;15(1):11730.doi:10.1038/s41598-025-94575-0

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Franziska Christina Trudzinski, PhD

    Photo Credit: Heidelberg University Hospital

    Senior Physician
    Deputy Head of Outpatient Clinic
    Senior Consultant
    Thoracic Clinic
    Heidelberg University Hospital
    Heidelberg, Germany

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement