Sex Differences in Plasma LBP Levels in SIRS and Sepsis

The following is a summary of “Plasma Lipopolysaccharide-Binding Protein (LBP) Is Induced in Critically Ill Females with Gram-Negative Infections—Preliminary Study,” published in the January 2025 issue of Infectious Disease by Utrata et al.

Men have a higher susceptibility to sepsis than women, but the underlying mechanisms remained unclear while lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP) is strongly elevated in sepsis.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine gender differences in circulating LBP levels in patients with sepsis.

They measured LBP levels in plasma samples from 189 patients with systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS), sepsis, and septic shock using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. Plasma samples from 25 patients with COVID-19 were collected between October 2020 and January 2023. All patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized for SARS-CoV-2 infection and met the criteria for sepsis or septic shock due to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The results showed circulating LBP levels were lower in patients with liver cirrhosis, regardless of gender. In patients who were non-cirrhotic, no significant sex differences in LBP levels were found across SIRS, sepsis, and septic shock. Ventilation, dialysis, and vasopressor therapy did not influence LBP levels. A positive correlation was witnessed between LBP and C-reactive protein in males and females. Plasma LBP levels remained unchanged in males with Gram-negative or Gram-positive infections. However, females with Gram-negative infections had higher LBP levels than those with negative or Gram-positive blood cultures. An LBP threshold of 70 µg/mL identified Gram-negative infections in females with 88% sensitivity and 74% specificity, and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus type 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection did not alter LBP levels in either sex. Female non-survivors had lower plasma LBP levels than female survivors and male non-survivors.

Investigators concluded that sex influences plasma LBP levels in patients with SIRS/sepsis, emphasizing LBP’s potential as a sex-specific biomarker in individuals with critical illness.

Source: mdpi.com/2036-7449/17/1/10