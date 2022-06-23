WEDNESDAY, June 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There are sex-related differences in COVID-19 sequelae and long COVID-19 syndrome, according to a review published online June 20 in Current Medical Research and Opinion.

Shirley V. Sylvester, M.D., M.P.H., from Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and colleagues conducted a literature review to understand sex differences in sequelae from COVID-19 as well as long COVID-19 syndrome.

The researchers identified 23 eligible studies evaluating COVID-19 sequelae and 12 for long COVID-19 syndrome (more than 1.3 million patients). Among women (versus men), COVID-19 sequelae in the categories of psychiatric/mood; ear, nose, or throat (ENT); musculoskeletal; and respiratory disorders were significantly more likely, while renal sequelae were more likely among men than women. Women had a greater likelihood of having long COVID-19 syndrome, including for ENT, gastrointestinal, psychiatric/mood, neurological, dermatological, and other disorders. Odds of endocrine and renal disorders were significantly higher among men.

“Few COVID-19 studies report sex-disaggregated data, underscoring the need for further sex-based research/reporting of COVID-19 disease,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to Johnson & Johnson, which funded the study.

