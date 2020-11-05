The study was done to provide high-quality evidence of the impact of MUS surgeries on sexual functions in women with SUI.

The relationship between MUS interventions and sexual functions was analyzed by pooling WMD with 95% CI from studies which used one of the two:FSFI or PISQ-12 questionnaires, before and after receiving surgical interventions.

Of the 22 eligible studies, 13 utilized FSFI and 9 adopted the PISQ-12. Pooled analysis indicates that 6-month postoperative PISQ-12 scores were significantly higher than preoperative scores. Similar results were found at the 12-month juncture and at 2 years. Likewise, pooled postoperative FSFI total scores were significantly higher than preoperative scores at half year and 1 year (WMD −3.49 points; 95% CI −5.96 to −1.02; P = .006). Postoperative FSFI sub-scores also suggest that desire, arousal, orgasm, lubrication, satisfaction, and pain during sexual intercourse significantly improved postoperatively. Moreover, combined evidence highlighted a significant reduction in coital incontinence postoperatively (risk ratio 5.78; 95% CI 3.16–10.58; P < .00001).

This study concluded that the sexual functions do improve after MUS surgeries for women with SUI.

