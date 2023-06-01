The following is a summary of “Cross-modal metacognition: Visual and tactile confidence share a common scale,” published in the May 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Klever, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate whether perceptual confidence judgments can be made across visual and tactile decisions and whether they share a standard scale. They conducted experiments with 56 adults, measuring visual contrast and vibrotactile discrimination thresholds while participants made confidence judgments in a forced-choice paradigm.

Participants were asked to judge the correctness of their perceptual decisions between two trials, which involved either the same modality (visual-visual or tactile-tactile) or different modalities (visual-tactile or tactile-visual). They compared discrimination thresholds obtained from all trials to those from trials judged to be relatively more confident to estimate confidence efficiency.

The results showed meta-perception, as higher confidence was associated with better perceptual performance in visual and tactile modalities. Importantly, participants could judge their confidence across modalities without high costs in meta-perceptual sensitivity and with only minor changes in response times compared to judgments within a single modality. Additionally, they could predict cross-modal confidence judgments well based on unimodal judgments.

In conclusion, the study demonstrated that perceptual confidence is computed on an abstract scale, allowing individuals to assess the quality of their decisions across sensory modalities. The findings suggested that confidence judgments can be made directly and effectively across visual and tactile domains.

Source: jov.arvojournals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2785594