Shedding of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant During Respiratory Activities

The following is a summary of “SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant shedding during respiratory activities,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Infectious Disease by Tan et al.

As the world transitions to COVID-19 endemicity, aerosol scattering studies of highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) are essential for calibrating infection control measures against VOCs likely to circulate seasonally. This Gesundheit-II follow-up aerosol sampling study seeks to compare the aerosol shedding patterns of Omicron VOC samples to those of pre-Omicron variants analyzed in their previous study.

During various respiratory activities (passive breathing, conversing, and singing), coarse and fine aerosol samples from 47 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 were collected and analyzed using reverse transcription-quantitative polymerase chain reaction and virus culture. Comparable SARS-CoV-2 RNA copy numbers were detected in aerosol samples from vaccinated patients infected with Omicron compared to patients infected with pre-Omicron variants.

Additionally, Omicron-infected patients exhibited a modest increase in viral aerosol shedding during breathing activities and were more likely to exhibit persistent aerosol shedding beyond 7 days after disease onset. This follow-up study confirms Omicron’s aerosol-shedding properties and should guide the continued implementation of public health interventions, even in populations with high vaccination rates.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971223001091