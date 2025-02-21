Short-Course Vaginal Cuff Brachytherapy Feasible for Early-Stage Endometrial Cancer

THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Short-course vaginal cuff brachytherapy (VCB) is noninferior to standard regimens for short-term quality of life in people with early-stage endometrial cancer, according to a study published online Dec. 4 in JCO Oncology Advances.

Gita Suneja, M.D., from the Huntsman Cancer Institute at University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and colleagues examined short-course adjuvant VCB (11 Gy × two fractions at the surface) versus standard regimens (7 Gy × three fractions at 0.5 cm depth; 6 Gy × five fractions at the vaginal surface; or 5 to 5.5 Gy × four fractions at 0.5 cm depth). The analysis included 108 patients (54 in each arm) who underwent hysterectomy and had pathologically confirmed endometrioid adenocarcinoma, serous sarcoma, clear cell sarcoma, or carcinosarcoma (stage I or II).

The researchers found that Global Health Status, as measured by European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) Quality of Life Questionnaire-Core Module, with two fractions was noninferior to standard of care at one and 12 months. Using the EORTC Quality of Life Questionnaire-Endometrial Cancer Module, the change in mean patient-reported symptom score for patient-reported vaginal/sexual, urologic, and gastrointestinal symptoms from baseline to one and 12 months was not significantly different between arms. Short-term adverse events were reported in 37 percent of patients in the experimental arm and 57 percent of patients in the control arm. The vaginal control rate was 96 percent in both arms at 28-month median follow-up.

“This approach, while maintaining short-term local control, holds promise in enhancing resource utilization, expanding access to care, and improving the overall treatment experience for individuals with endometrial cancer necessitating adjuvant VCB,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

