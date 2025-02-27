Short Sleep Duration Contributes to VTE Risk

Photo Credit: Seb_ra

Optimal sleep may reduce the risk for venous thromboembolism (VTE), according to findings published in the American Journal of Hematology. Yang Xia, PhD, and colleagues investigated the relationship between sleep traits and VTE risk using UK Biobank data. In a cohort of 314,077 participants followed for a median of 12.3 years, 7,176 developed VTE. A higher healthy sleep score (5 vs 0-1) was associated with a 30% lower VTE risk (HR, 0.70; 95% CI, 0.61–0.80). A U-shaped association was observed between sleep duration and VTE, with both short (≤6 h) and long (≥9 h) sleep durations increasing risk. Excessive daytime sleepiness, snoring, and an evening chronotype also elevated VTE risk. Mendelian randomization analyses confirmed a causal relationship between short sleep duration and increased VTE risk (OR, 1.24; 95% CI, 1.04–1.47), while other sleep traits lacked causal associations.