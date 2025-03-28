Short-Term Benefits of Fractional Laser in Menopausal Care

Photo Credit: AI

The following is a summary of “Efficacy of Fractionated Carbon Dioxide Laser for the Treatment of Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause,” published in the March 2025 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Vizán-Chaguaceda et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the short-term effectiveness of fractional CO 2 laser in treating genitourinary syndrome of menopause.

They included studies that met specific criteria: exclusively involved women diagnosed with genitourinary syndrome of menopause, had at least 1 group receiving fractional CO 2 laser treatment, used a control group receiving simulated fractional CO 2 laser therapy, topical hormonal treatment, or a topical gel lubricant, assessed outcomes related to sexual function, urinary symptoms, or vaginal epithelium quality, and followed a randomized controlled trial design. The exclusion criterion ruled out participants with a history of any cancer or prior treatment with a different type of laser.

They independently screened articles for eligibility and extracted data. The between-group difference in means was calculated using the difference in mean differences and 95% CIs, divided by the pooled SD. The I2 statistic assessed heterogeneity. The review included 11 articles, each with a group receiving fractional CO 2 laser therapy and a control group receiving simulated fractional CO 2 laser, topical hormonal treatment, or topical gel lubricant.

The results showed that fractional CO 2 laser effectively improved sexual function by enhancing sexual desire, arousal, lubrication, orgasms, and satisfaction. It significantly reduced pain during sexual activity (standardized mean difference 0.51, P=.021) and improved urinary function by decreasing urinary leakage frequency and severity, as well as reducing urination frequency (standardized mean difference 0.51, P <.001).

Investigators concluded the fractional CO 2 laser led to short-term improvements in sexual and urinary symptoms but not vaginal epithelium quality, and the clinical relevance of the changes remained uncertain.

