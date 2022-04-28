Elderly patients’ rehabilitation was significantly affected by postoperative discomfort. There was a lack of understanding about how to help older adults return to daily living following discharge. The study sought to investigate the link between moderate to severe pain during the first five postoperative days and chronic pain one year after discharge in older patients following total hip arthroplasty (THA). The following key areas were examined: pain levels, pain treatment, opioid side effects, mood, tiredness, sleep quality, and physical capacity. Correlations were used to assess associations between moderate to severe pain levels 5 days after surgery and prolonged discomfort at 1 year. The diary was completed by 70 THA older adults following surgery. Thereafter, 62 participated in a 1-year follow-up interview. After 1 year, no links were detected between pain levels 5 days postoperatively and after. Fifteen people over the age of 65 reported hip pain 1 year after surgery, and 14 patients still took pain medication on a daily basis.1 year after surgery, there was no association between pain levels and sleep quality. The odds of being prescribed pain medication postoperatively for the first 5 days were not significantly associated with 1-year follow-up pain. To promote optimum rehabilitation, Proactive follow-up methods for older persons after THA might have been advised.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1524904221001284