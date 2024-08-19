Short-term symptomatic outcomes of GERD in patients with gastroparesis after gastric per oral endoscopic pyloromyotomy.

Gastroparesis (Gp) patients often have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Management of GERD in Gp patients is a challenge. Many studies have shown that gastric peroral endoscopic pyloromyotomy (G-POEM or POP) is moderately effective in reducing nausea and vomiting in patients with Gp. This study aims to determine whether G-POEM can improve GERD in Gp Patients. Patients who underwent G-POEM from July 2021 to October 2022 were enrolled in the study. GERD Health-Related Quality of Life (GERD HRQL) and Reflux Symptom Index (RSI) were used to assess patients’ GERD before and after G-POEM. The use of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) before and after G-POEM were also documented. The Gastroparesis Cardinal Symptom Index (GCSI) was used to assess the severity of Gp before and after G-POEM. A ‘Welch two-sample t-test’ was used to find differences in GERD HRQL (health-related quality of life) and RSI scores before and after the procedure. Pearson’s chi-square test was used to find differences for use of PPI before and after G-POEM. Twenty-three consecutive refractory Gp patients with 30% male (average age 63.2) and 70% female patients (average age 53.9) were enrolled. Of these, 14 had diabetes, 3 had a history of surgery, and 6 had idiopathic Gp. The mean follow-up was 41 days (range 7-61 days). There was a significant decrease in the mean GERD HRQL score from 16.5 to 6.5 after G POEM with a P-value <0.0001 (95% level of significance) and a significant decrease in mean RSI score from 15.3 to 5.2 after G-POEM with P-value <0.0001 (95% level of significance). The proportion of use of PPI before GPOEM was 0.91, and the proportion of PPI use after GPOEM was 0.43 (P = 0.0008). The mean GCSI pre- and post-GPOEM were 3.53 and 1.59, respectively. Eighteen had clinical success in Gp as defined by decreased mean GCSI score greater than 1. In this short-term outcome study, 87% of patients' GERD HRQL scores and RSI scores decreased after G-POEM. These findings indicate that GPOEM not only effectively reduces Gp symptoms but also improves GERD symptoms leading to decreased or more effective use of PPI in these patients. To our knowledge, this is the first study to comprehensively show G-POEM significantly improves GERD. Further studies with a larger patient population and long-term outcomes are needed.© The Author(s) 2024. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of International Society for Diseases of the Esophagus. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com.

