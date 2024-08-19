SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Short-term symptomatic outcomes of GERD in patients with gastroparesis after gastric per oral endoscopic pyloromyotomy.

Aug 19, 2024

Experts: Syed Musa Raza,Daniyal Raza,Michelle Neice,Brittany Kile,Victoria Andrus,Elizabeth Armstrong,David Okuampa,Ashely Deville,Ross Dies,Lena Kawji,Maryam Mubashir,Shazia Rashid,Sidra Ahsan,Mohammad Alfrad Nobel Bhuiyan,Qiang Cai

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Syed Musa Raza

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Daniyal Raza

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Michelle Neice

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Brittany Kile

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Victoria Andrus

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Elizabeth Armstrong

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    David Okuampa

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Ashely Deville

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Ross Dies

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Lena Kawji

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Maryam Mubashir

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Shazia Rashid

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Sidra Ahsan

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Mohammad Alfrad Nobel Bhuiyan

    Division of Clinical Informatics, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

    Qiang Cai

    Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Science Center at Shreveport, Shreveport, LA, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt