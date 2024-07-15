SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Should high-dose N-acetylcysteine be given in cases of massive paracetamol overdoses: A narrative review.

Jul 15, 2024

Experts: Philip Ahle Erichsen,Kim Dalhoff,Michael Asger Andersen

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Philip Ahle Erichsen

    Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Copenhagen University Hospital, Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Kim Dalhoff

    Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Copenhagen University Hospital, Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Department of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Michael Asger Andersen

    Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Copenhagen University Hospital, Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement