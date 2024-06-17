Should new organ involvement be included in Response Evaluation Criteria in PSMA Imaging?

The current study is intended to investigate the effect of new organ involvement on overall survival (OS) and modify the Response Evaluation Criteria in PSMA Imaging (RECIP) by including new organ involvement to RECIP 1.0.

This retrospective study includes 114 patients diagnosed with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) between September 2017 and June 2022 who had received docetaxel treatment and had baseline and post-treatment prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) images. The inclusion criteria were patients with pre- and post-treatment [F]FDG PET/CT images and whose [F]FDG PET images were negative. Those whose data were unavailable, who had additional malignancy, or who received abiraterone, enzalutamide, or Lutetium (Lu)-177 treatment were excluded. Age, Gleason score (GS), TPSA (total prostate-specific antigen) levels, surgical history, and OS information were recorded for each patient.

The 114 patients herein had a median age of 72.5 (51-91) years and a median GS of 8 (7-10). New lesions were observed in 59 patients (51.7%) and new organ PSMA uptake was observed in 14 patients (12.2%). In the multivariate Cox regression analysis, volume-based treatment response (vTR)-total lesion PSMA (TLP), RECIP PSMA-VOL, modified RECIP (mRECIP) PSMA-VOL, and mRECIP TLP were independent prognostic factors for mortality (p < 0.001, p = 0.006, p = 0.003, and p = 0.003, respectively). The median OS of patients with new organ involvement and new lesion with PSMA uptake was 9.3 months (95% CI 2.1-16.5 months) and 11.8 months (95% CI 7.4-16.2 months), respectively.

The study concluded that new organ involvement had a shorter OS than new lesion involvement. In the mRECIP that we developed, unlike RECIP, we demonstrated that both PSMA-VOL and TLP value were independent prognostic factors for mortality.

